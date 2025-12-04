In recent weeks, there has been increased tensions at an institutional level between Barcelona and Real Madrid, brought about by remarks made by the presidents of both clubs. Florentino Perez claimed that the Catalans are historically favoured by referees, which led to Joan Laporta claiming he and his club have “Barcelona-itis”.

Laporta has now attempted to put the manner behind him. Speaking an a La Vanguardia event on Thursday (via Sport), he spoke on Perez, whom he has a lot of respect for.

“He is a calm and intelligent man. Now he makes his reflections, in my first stage I was more belligerent, although now he has the issue against Tebas, against UEFA… I have heard that we would not be able to register but then the CSD gave us the reason in the case of Olmo’s registration. Surely he is closer to those who rule in Spain, but like us here in Catalonia because of proximity. He defends his interests as we do.”

He also spoke further on the comments made by Perez in relations to the Negreira case, and the allegations that Barcelona are favoured by referees.

“The case will last until the judge says that it is over, we are aborting data. We are happy that the decisions in the procedure are becoming clear, it is clear that we did not buy referees or do anything illegal. In law, if there is new evidence, the summary continues to be extended, they have provided inconclusive evidence so that the proceedings were extended. We were condemned before we were judged, I am convinced that Barcelona will be acquitted.

“It is to stretch the issue to continue with the story of being favoured. For 72 years all the former presidents of the CTA have been former directors, former players or people of Real Madrid. When we beat Real Madrid, we beat the established power. I’m calm, I think Real Madrid should look at what they do with their television…”

Laporta: Real Madrid are obsessed with Javier Tebas

Laporta did claim that Perez and Real Madrid are obsessed with La Liga chief Javier Tebas, who has been under fire of late.

“He is a man with words, he has extensive knowledge. I don’t trust those who want to get him out. We know that the relationship we have built with him is a good one. It’s from Real Madrid that they want to sack him, I see that there is obsession from the White House.

“Relations with Tebas are correct. He considers Barcelona an important club. That’s also why we gave the go-ahead to the game in Miami, because it was good for La Liga, obviously we preferred to go to Villarreal by car than to Miami by plane. If I said that he is not from Madrid I would not believe it either, I already know that he is from Madrid and I prefer that he tell me so.”