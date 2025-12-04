Barcelona have struggled to replicate their form from last season, despite maintaining a relatively consistent team. The one major departure from their starting team was Basque defender Inigo Martinez, who Hansi Flick has struggled to replace, and was unhappy to lose.

After testing Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia beside Pau Cubarsi, as well as moving the latter to the left side, Flick’s latest experiment is using left-back Gerard Martin in central defence. That has brought improved results over the last three games, but the Catalan giants still look vulnerable at the back. In addition, it is being reported that Barcelona will seek an experienced left-sided defender to partner Cubarsi in the summer of 2026.

Inigo Martinez keen on sensational Barcelona return

According to Joan Fontes, the option could be there for a quick fix in the January transfer window though. His information is that Inigo Martinez is very interested in returning to Barcelona. Shortly after, Albert Lesan revealed on 8TV’s Rondeando that it is ‘not impossible’ that Martinez makes the switch back to Camp Nou in the winter transfer window.

Martinez would need to negotiate exit with Al-Nassr

The former Athletic Club defender joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr on a lucrative contract in the summer, leaving Barcelona on a free. It is not clear whether the Saudi giants would be open to allowing him to leave, having signed Martinez to replace Aymeric Laporte. Sport have since reacted to the news, denying that it is a possibility. They say that Barcelona are intent on looking to the future, after a successful two-year spell with Martinez.

Another question would be Barcelona’s salary limit situation. Martinez’s desparture was describe as instrumental in their efforts to register summer signings Marcus Rashford, Joan Garcia and Roony Bardghji. The Catalan giants remain over their salary limit, and it is not clear if they would have the space in order to bring him back, even without paying a transfer fee. As time goes on, Flick appears to be losing faith in Christensen and Araujo as options at the back, and Martinez would certainly be as close to a sure signing as they could find for the rest of the season.