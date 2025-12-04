Barcelona star signs five-year contract – announcement pending

Barcelona have been working on contract renewals in recent months, and another key agreement is now finalised. The likes of Raphinha, Jules Kounde and Frenkie de Jong have already been tied down, and the latest to extend his stay at the Spotify Camp Nou is Eric Garcia.

Eric was expected to start the season as a backup, but he has turned out to be one of Hansi Flick’s most trusted options. He has played the most minutes of any Barcelona player, with those spread out across stints at right-back, centre-back and central midfield.

However, there has been doubt about his future at the club, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season. This can now be put to rest, as MD have reporting that he has signed a new five-year contract, which will take him through to the end of the 2030-31 season.

Eric had attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain, but he made it clear that he only wants to continue at Barcelona. The deal is now done, with all that remains being an announcement, which is expected to take place in the days after next week’s Champions League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Eric Garcia renewal key for Barcelona

Eric has been an incredibly impressive performer for Barcelona over the course of 2025. Last January, it was expected that he would leave due to not being counted upon, but through hard work, he has developed into one of the most trusted and most important players in the first team squad.

Now that Eric is done, Barcelona sporting director Deco will be able to focus on other deals. The likes of Andreas Christensen and Robert Lewandowski are also set to be out of contract at the end of this season, although neither are in talks over an extension at this stage.