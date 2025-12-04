Barcelona president Joan Laporta hints at signings in January – “There will surely be market options”

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has addressed a number of topics in relation to the Catalan club during a media appearance with La Vanguardia. One of those was the situation with Ronald Araujo, who is currently on a leave of absence due to personal reasons.

As per Sport, Laporta offered his public support to Araujo, whom he has spoken to privately in the last week.

“We have to encourage Araujo. I have spoken to him and he showed me gratitude and that he was motivated. I think he can get motivated again, we have to let the professionals act. He is a very sensitive man but he knows that the club is helping him, he is our captain. We need him, he always responds, he has had the misfortune of being sent off in England – the first card was not and after that the sending off affected him a lot.”

Laporta: There will be options to strengthen in January

Laporta was also asked about whether Barcelona would be able to make signings in the winter transfer window.

“Deco is working. There will surely be market options if we need to strengthen the team, Flick is converting players like Gerard Martin or Eric. I can’t say if we will sign, but if necessary we will be ready. I know that they are thinking about a market opportunity, but it has to be studied very thoroughly.”

Laporta addresses Robert Lewandowski contract situation

Laporta was also asked to provide an update on Robert Lewandowski, whose future in Catalonia is looking bleak as he prepares to enter the final six months of his current deal.

“You would have to talk about this with Deco. We will have to see how Lewandowski’s season goes, he is very loved in the squad. He has a good relationship with the younger players. Perhaps we will need a replacement for these positions.

“Deco is working mainly for June, and another for January. We will be in a position to make big operations in the summer, but we are not going to lose our heads for any player. If someone thinks that by signing a top player we would win all the games we could undertake the operation, but I think it is not so necessary. Many roosters in a pen do not usually work, there are examples that we are all thinking about.”