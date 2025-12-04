Barcelona are planning to sign a left-sided central defender next summer, as they seek to replace the already-departed Inigo Martinez. A number of targets have been lined up over recent months, and one of them could arrive from the Premier League.

At the start of the season, it was reported that Barcelona were keeping tabs on Nottingham Forest’s Murillo, and as per Pete O’Rourke (via CaughtOffside), they remain interested in the 23-year-old Brazil international. However, they – alongside the likes of Chelsea – have been quoted £70-80m (€80-90m).

“Maybe in the summer it remains to be seen if Murillo would maybe push for a move away in search of playing at the highest level. Playing Champions League football as well, but he isn’t going to come cheap. Let’s not get away with that either. I don’t think Forest would let a player like Murillo leave for anything less than £70-80million as well and there’s no chance he leaves in the January window.

“I’m sure those clubs that are interested in the likes of Chelsea are aware of that. Barcelona have also been credited with an interest in the Brazilian, and they will continue to keep tabs on them and maybe re-evaluate in the summer.”

Barcelona need to return to 1:1 before next summer

Murillo would be an ideal signing for Barcelona, in that he is proven in a major European league, while he is also only 23. However, €80-90m is simply not affordable, especially when considering they will also need to bring in a new striker when Robert Lewandowski leaves (which is expected).

Furthermore, big money will only be able to be spent on new signings once they return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule. Being back at the Spotify Camp Nou should help with this, but more efforts are needed from club officials.