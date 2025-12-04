Arsenal set sights on breakout La Liga star in potential €35m deal

Arsenal have become the latest Premier League side to focus their recruitment efforts in Spain, having enjoyed excellent success with Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi and now Cristhian Mosquera. The Gunners have now set their sights on one of La Liga’s rising stars, who is enjoying a breakout season.

Villarreal playmaker Alberto Moleiro has always been tipped for a big future since his first appearances with Las Palmas, and several years ago nearly made a €25m switch to Barcelona, before the Catalan side backed out. While he has impressed with Las Palmas in his two seasons in La Liga, he has making significant progress since joining Villarreal in the summer for €16m.

Arsenal interested in January move for Moleiro

According to The Daily Briefing, Arsenal are open to the idea of recruiting Moleiro in January. They feel they could do with extra depth in the final third, and have had their eyes on Moleiro for some time already, as is the case for Manchester City, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid. His versatility is one of the attractions for manager Mikel Arteta.

They believe that a deal could be done for around €35m with Villarreal, which may include add-ons and/or a sell-on fee.

Six goals and two assists now in La Liga. Averaging a goal contribution every 105 minutes. — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) November 30, 2025

Villarreal in strong negotiating position

The Yellow Submarine will have little need to sell in the January transfer window. Despite being the third-biggest spenders in the transfer window in Spain, with an outlay of €108m, Villarreal made a net profit of €6m, selling the likes of Alex Baena, Thierno Barry and Yeremy Pino. Moleiro is highly rated, and with Villarreal currently on track to qualify for the Champions League next season, manager Marcelino Garcia Toral is unlikely to look kindly on the sale of one of his key players midseason. Given those factors, it would be no surprise to see Villarreal demand a higher fee.