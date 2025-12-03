Real Madrid

WATCH: Kylian Mbappe scores 25th goal of the season with effort from distance

Real Madrid are cruising to victory against Athletic Club at San Mames, and the primary culprit is Kylian Mbappe. The French forward has directly contributed to more than half of his side’s goals this season, and Los Blancos are rampant because of him.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the first half of the match with a brilliant effort, driving from left to right, skipping past defenders and driving it into the corner. Eduardo Camavinga got Real Madrid’s second goal, but it was thanks to Mbappe, who nodded Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross back across goal for his compatriot.

Mbappe and Camavinga celebrate their second goal.
Mbappe grabs 25th goal of the season from long-range

As Athletic tried to get back into the game, Mbappe snuffed out any hope of that. Picking the ball up on the inside left channel, he lined up a vicious strike on goal from around 25 yards which Unai Simon was no match for.

