Real Madrid are in desperate need of a result and a performance for Xabi Alonso this week, as they travel to San Mames to face Athletic Club. Unsurprisingly, it is Kylian Mbappe who has come up big for Los Blancos, giving them an early lead.

Alonso faced a number of questions on his future on Tuesday ahead of the match, explaining that he was not concerned about things that he could not affect. Further pressure was applied on Tuesday, after Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid, and extended the gap to four points at the top of the table.

Mbappe gives Real Madrid perfect start

It was their French superstar, responsible for around half of Los Blancos’ goals this season, that came up trumps for Alonso early on though. Trent Alexander-Arnold found Mbappe with a cross-field pass, and Mbappe took it upon himself to skip past multiple defenders before driving it into the far corner in the seventh minute.

Eduardo Camavinga doubles Real Madrid lead

Both Alexander-Arnold and Mbappe were heavily involved in the second Real Madrid goal of the night too, just before the half-time break. Jude Bellingham played an incisive pass to his England teammate, whose clipped cross to the back post was headed back across goal by Mbappe. Eduardo Camavinga had an easy nod in at the back post to make life comfortable.

Tags Athletic Club Eduardo Camavinga Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid

