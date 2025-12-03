Sevilla have been punished after fans launched objects onto the pitch during their derby defeat to Real Betis. Referee Jose Munuera was forced to halt the game, but after fans did not stop, then took the players off the pitch.

The match was in danger of suspension, had the lamentable behaviour continued. Just three seasons on from the suspension of a Copa del Rey clash at the Benito Villamarin, after Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan was struck by a plastic rod, a plastic bottle narrowly missed Betis goalkeeper Alvaro Valles, among a number of other objects thrown.

The incidents occurred with just two minutes to go in the Seville derby, as Betis cruised to a 2-0 win at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Eventually the match was resumed after 15 minutes delay.

Sevilla hit with partial stadium ban

Los Nervionenses have been handed a partial stadium ban as a result. The Disciplinary Committee have decided that the ‘Fondo Norte’ section of the stand, behind the goal Sevilla’s most active fans sit, will be shut for the next three games, as per Marca. They have also handed a €45k fine to Sevilla. They do still have margin for appeal, and there is precedent that it could be successful; in the same season, Espanyol fans invaded the pitch as Barcelona celebrated a victory, which resulted in just one game behind closed doors.

Headaches for Matias Almeyda

This will not help the atmosphere at Sevilla, where manager Matias Almeyda is tasked with turning things around after a run of four defeats in five Liga matches. In addition, to Adnan Januzaj, Tanguy Nianzou, Ruben Vargas and Gabriel Suazo, Marcao is now out until next week with a foot injury. Djibril Sow, Cesar Azpilicueta and Chidera Ejuke also missed training before their Copa del Rey tie with Extremadura, and Isaac Romero has been handed a two-game ban for his red card in the derby.