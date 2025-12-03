Real Madrid put together what many believe to be their most complete performance of the season against Athletic Club, but the sweet sensation of victory was embittered by two injuries on the night. Trent Alexander-Arnold went down and requested a substitution just after the 55th minute, while Eduardo Camavinga was taken off ten minutes later following a tackle.

Amongst those many is Xabi Alonso, who lauded his side’s efforts in their 3-0 win, explaining that he was happy to break a winless run in La Liga that had extended to three matches. His side face Celta Vigo next on Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Trent Alexander-Arnold may have hamstring injury

Alexander-Arnold was putting in his best performance of the season too, when he played a long pass in behind the Athletic defence, before going down. Immediately requesting a substitution, he was replaced by Raul Asencio. He will undergo tests in Madrid on Thursday to determine the extent of the injury, but Cadena Cope say that Los Blancos fear an adductor injury in his left hamstring. Depending on the grade of the injury, it could keep him out anywhere between one and six weeks.

Camavinga dealing with ankle problem

Camavinga was also enjoying himself when he was replaced around 10 minutes later by Arda Guler, after he was caught by a tackle. Initially his injury seemed less concerning, but Marca assure that Real Madrid believe both issues are ‘worrying’. The French midfielder, who has been beset by injuries since last season, was suffering from pain in his ankle when he came off.

Real Madrid’s upcoming calendar

At the very least, both will be in doubt for their clash with Celta this weekend. Following on from that, Los Blancos host Manchester City. Alaves (A) and Sevilla (H) are their final two La Liga fixtures before the end of the year, when they will hope to have all of their squad back, with Dani Carvajal set to return in 2026.