Real Madrid reacquainted themselves with victory at San Mames against Athletic Club, with one of their best performances of the season in Bilbao.

Thibaut Courtois – 8

Came up with a stunning save in the first half from Alex Berenguer that he had little right to make. The Belgian goalkeeper will be sorely missed the day he is no longer there for Real Madrid.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 8.5

Alexander-Arnold’s best performance to date in a Real Madrid shirt. A brilliant cross-field pass found Kylian Mbappe for the opener, and then his cross was half the assist for their second. Looked far sharper on the ball, providing the quality he’s been brought in for.

Eder Militao – 8

Solid as ever from Militao, who remains Real Madrid’s best defender this season. Came off for the final 15 minutes, he is the glue for the backline currently.

Antonio Rudiger – 7.5

A little slower across than his defensive partner, but a generally solid performance. An encouraging return to action from the German defender, having played well against Girona too.

Alvaro Carreras – 7

An unremarkable but solid performance from Carreras. Got forward adequately, was reliable at the back.

Fede Valverde – 6.5

Snapped into challenges well at times. Still looks a little like a square peg in a round hole in Xabi Alonso’s midfield, but little to fault him for – in true comic fashion, looked much better at right-back.

Eduardo Camavinga – 7.5

Was a constant thorn in Athletic’s side in the first half, mopping up loose balls and helping to launch attacks with his ball-winning. A performance to remind of just how useful he can be, and popped up with a goal to boot.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 7.5

Tchouameni remains Real Madrid’s most consistent midfielder, and he carries out his job without fuss. There were times when Athletic had spells of possession in the Real Madrid half, it was to Tchouameni’s credit they didn’t do more with it.

Jude Bellingham – 8.5

Detecting a theme? Arguably Bellingham’s best performance of the season. Latched onto a number of loose balls in the final third, and his pressing helped set the tone in the first half. Sharp and purposeful with the ball, his role in the second goal showed real class.

Kylian Mbappe – 9

What to say about Mbappe? Their most consistent player, their best player, and the best player in Spain currently. An electric start had Athletic stumbling after Real Madrid from the off, and his two goals were brilliant – the first of bona fide superstar. The assist was both unselfish and showed presence of mind to find Camavinga when he could have gone for goal.

25 goals for Kylian Mbappé. 4 assists. Directly involved in 66% of Real Madrid's 44 goals this season. Unbelievable numbers. pic.twitter.com/o29kpnsvRX — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) December 3, 2025

Substitutes

Raul Asencio – 6.5

Replaced Alexander-Arnold with most of the second half remaining, and was diligent in his duties. Moved to centre-back for the final quarter of an hour.

Arda Guler – 6

With Real Madrid content to defend deep and launch counter-attacks, Guler found himself a little bypassed by the game, with little chance to get on the ball.

Rodrygo Goes – 5.5

Now officially in possession of the longest run of any Real Madrid forward without scoring, Rodrygo showed some nice moves, but most of his shots were deflected in predictable efforts. Equally, the one lovely pass he did slide in behind, Rodrygo wasn’t on the same wavelength as Brahim Diaz.

Brahim Diaz – 6

Little to note for Brahim, who remains some way from the player that was Carlo Ancelotti’s go-to off the bench.

Gonzalo Garcia – 6

As should be noted for all of Real Madrid’s substitutes, these were difficult circumstances to show much in. And Garcia did not manage to do so.