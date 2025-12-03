Two of Spain’s giants are in desperate need of results at San Mames, as Real Madrid travel to face Athletic Club on Wednesday night at 21:00 CEST. Los Leones grabbed just their second win in seven games against Levante on Saturday, as they look to recover their form, while Xabi Alonso is coming under increasing pressure at Real Madrid, who have just one win in their last four.

Los Blancos do have Raul Asencio back from injury after missing their draw with Girona at the weekend. Ferland Mendy has been ruled out through another hamstring injury though, joining Dani Carvajal, Dean Huijsen and David Alaba on the injury list.

Real Madrid to start best XI?

In need of a result, Alonso is set to start almost the same XI that began El Clasico at the end of October. Trent Alexander-Arnold’s presence allows Fede Valverde to move into midfield – Diario AS believe that the Uruguayan will play on the right – with Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni. They are set to make a late call on the fitness of Asencio, who will dispute the spot alongside Eder Militao.

#RealMadrid travel to San Mames this evening, to face an #AthleticClub equally in need of results. Raul Asencio is back in the squad for Xabi Alonso, while Oihan Sancet will be missing for Ernesto Valverde. More below👇 pic.twitter.com/qGIGFRdZS2 — Football España (@footballespana_) December 3, 2025

Athletic Club without Oihan Sancet

Valverde also has an egregious injury list, with Oihan Sancet out of action. Athletic will be missing Yeray Alvarez, Robert Navarro, Maroan Sannadi and most likely Inaki Williams, although Sport believe he could be fit.

The positive news is that Nico Williams does appear to be returning to form, and is set to start, with Unai Gomez and Alex Berenguer behind Gorka Guruzeta. At right- back Andoni Gorosabel is also backed to play ahead of summer signing Jesus Areso. The Basque side currently lie in 8th, but at this early stage are 11 points removed from the Champions League spots, albeit the Europa League is just four points away.