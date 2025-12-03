Real Madrid is a club like few others, a fact that consistently reveals itself, most recently to manager Xabi Alonso. With the club often prioritising star power in the dressing room over a managerial philosophy, it brings with it unique challenges.

Alonso is currently under pressure in the Spanish capital, due in part to recent results and some disappointing performances, but just as much due to a seemingly fraught relationship with some of his star players. The Basque manager has had to make concessions over the last week in order to build trust.

Bellingham’s father in regular contact over role

According to The Athletic, Jude Bellingham’s father Mark Bellingham is in regular contact with Real Madrid over his role at the club. The senior Bellingham holds conversations over the phone about Jude’s progress, a situation that is certainly not the norm at most clubs, but is not uncommon at Real Madrid.

Bellingham has been cited as one of the players unconvinced by Alonso’s methods, as he struggles for his best form like much of the team. This information comes after it was reported that Mark Bellingham had confronted Borussia Dortmund’s Sporting Director Sebastian Kehl at half-time during a game.

Situation in line with other Real Madrid stars

The report goes on to detail that Rodrygo Goes’ father and agent Eric Goes carries out a similar practice, while Vinicius Junior’s agent Thassilo Soares has coffee on a regular basis with Real Madrid’s chief scout, Juni Calafat. Soares is one of a staff of around 25 working for Vinicius on a day-to-day basis. Meanwhile Kylian Mbappe’s affairs are handled by his mother, Fayza Lamari, who also represents him.

Real Madrid stance

Los Blancos accept the fact that those close to their star players get in contact with the club, but point out that this does not mean their points of view are always shared, with President Florentino Perez at times reminding players of their place. Perez has at times felt the stars are overly pampered.

Equally, The Athletic point to the exits of the likes of Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos as a factor in the dressing room and these entourages becoming more difficult to handle in recent years.