Barcelona lost another of their starters to injury on Tuesday night, after Dani Olmo went down with a shoulder injury. However the positive news for the Catalan giants is that his competition for the position will be back soon, in the form of Fermin Lopez.

Olmo has been ruled out for the next month, but the Blaugrana have decided against surgery for the Spain international. It does leave a vacant hole in the role behind the forward in Hansi Flick’s usual system. That was evidenced by the introduction of youngster Dro Fernandez at a critical stage against Atletico Madrid.

Fermin Lopez brings forward return from injury

The good news is that Fermin should be back from injury shortly. The 22-year-old suffered a calf injury last week after defeat to Chelsea, and was scheduled to be out for two weeks. That would have kept him out of their next three games, with a return against Osasuna on the cards on the 14th of December. Now though, Sport report that he is expected to be back against Eintracht Frankfurt next Tuesday in the Champions League, with Barcelona in desperate need of three points.

While it is only a few days difference, given the magnitude of the game, even if Lopez can only make the bench, Hansi Flick will be delighted to have him.

Pedri’s return to the XI against Atlético showed exactly what Barça had been missing. He dictated the game with 60/64 completed passes, 14 into the final third, three successful dribbles and eight recoveries, plus a world-class assist to Raphinha. A complete performance that… pic.twitter.com/nHXBraIFx0 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 3, 2025

Barcelona aiming to win out in the Champions League

The Blaugrana are currently sat on just seven points from their five European outings, three points outside the top eight in 18th. In order to skip the play-off round, Barcelona will likely need nine points and some luck against Eintracht (H), Slavia Prague (A) and FC Copenhagen (H). Barcelona will be without Olmo and Lopez for at least their away tie with Real Betis this weekend, where Flick could turn to Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Pedri or even youngster Dro to fill in.