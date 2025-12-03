Barcelona Director of Football Deco has been coy on reported interest in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi. The England international is out of contract at Palace, and can sign a pre-contract to arrive on a free in less than a month.

The 26-year-old appears to have decided not to re-sign with Palace next season, and Liverpool are prime candidates for his signature. The Reds made an unsuccessful bid for him in the summer, but have reportedly made a second offer for him in January, which Palace are yet to respond to.

Deco responds to Guehi interest

During an interview with SER Catalunya, Deco was asked about Barcelona’s reported interest in Guehi. He was unwilling to give too much away.

“We have identified a lot of players [as potential options], he’s a good player. We know what we want, but we’re not going to speak publicly about what they are. We’re content to have a young squad, with players from La Masia, allows us to be more calm.”

Eric Garcia renewal confirmed

It has been widely reported that Barcelona have agreed a contract renewal with another of their defenders Eric Garcia, and Deco also confirmed that it was likely to happen. “Eric will renew, we still have a few details to sort out, but it’s well on track.”

Deco gives Ronald Araujo update

Meanwhile on Monday news broke that fellow defender Ronald Araujo had been granted a leave of absence to mentally recover, after a difficult game against Chelsea last week. Deco seemed relaxed about the situation though.

“Araujo is in a moment. He will recover, it is a specific point in time, we are not setting a return date.”

Dani Olmo is not expected to be back before 2026. The good news is that Fermín López will be back next week against Eintracht Frankfurt. @Jordigil — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 3, 2025

Why would Barcelona want Guehi?

Despite the proposed continuity of Araujo and Garcia, Barcelona are set to be down to just three central defenders next season, with Andreas Christensen out of contract, and no sign of a new one being presented. If Hansi Flick persists with Gerard Martin as an alternative there, it could change the situation, but as things stand, a commanding defender that can play on the left side is thought to be a priority for next summer.