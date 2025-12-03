Barcelona have confirmed that attacking midfielder Dani Olmo has suffered a dislocated shoulder, following their 3-1 win over Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou. The Spain international struck the winner in the 65th minute, but falling on his shoulder, was forced off moments later.

It was an unfortunate twist of fate for Olmo, who after struggling for form, put in arguably his best performance of the season against Los Colchoneros. However early diagnoses suggested that he would be out for the remainder of 2025.

Barcelona confirm time out for Dani Olmo

On Wednesday afternoon, Barcelona announced that Olmo had indeed suffered a dislocated shoulder, and would be out for a month of action. It will see him miss a total of five games, against Real Betis (A), Eintracht Frankfurt (H), Osasuna (H), a Copa del Rey clash away from home, and Villarreal (A) to close out the year. Up in the air is a derby clash with Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium on the third of January, which will be targeted for his return.

Pedri escapes injury on first start back

The other concern for Barcelona fans was the return of Pedri Gonzalez, who played half an hour against Alaves on Saturday, and returned to play 70 minutes against Atletico Madrid, putting in an impressive performance. However he went down too, and was withdrawn. After Hansi Flick said in his post-match press conference that Pedri was taken off due to fatigue, Pedri appears to have confirmed he is fine on social media, captioning photos of the match with ‘All good, thank you!’

Dislocated shoulder injury could cause further issues

Olmo is not expected to undergo surgery, but he has previously had an operation on the same shoulder for a dislocation at RB Leipzig, which ruled him out for two months. In addition, Olmo only needs to look across the divide at Jude Bellingham, who continued to play through a dislocated shoulder with a brace, which affected his performance for the best part of 18 months. Eventually, he underwent surgery this past summer which kept him out for 2.5 months.