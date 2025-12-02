Xabi Alonso makes change to preparation in order to appease Real Madrid players

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is under heavy pressure in order to produce both results and an improvement in the dressing room atmosphere at the Bernabeu, following a poor run and reported unrest internally. The Basque manager appears yet to have connected on a personal level with his players.

Last week there was a public show of unity from a number of key players following their win over Olympiakos, with Alonso telling the press that he was pleased with the progress off the pitch. It was reported that he had attempted to get closer to his players, and that included asking them what they felt could be improved.

Xabi Alonso reduces tactical preparation videos

The first consequence of that has now been seen, as per El Chiringuito. They report that one of the complaints from the Real Madrid players was the length of the tactical sessions done by video, which some of the squad felt were overkill. Now the individual video work the players have been asked to do has been reduced dramatically, and the players are now being sent videos of around a minute in length explaining their specific tactical instructions.

🤏 "XABI ALONSO ha REDUCIDO los VÍDEOS que le pone a los jugadores a 1 MINUTO". ℹ️ Información de @marcosbenito9 en #ChiringuitoMadrid. pic.twitter.com/ox315g46jb — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) December 2, 2025

Alonso’s tough situation

Undoubtedly Alonso is in a difficult place currently. He will need to do his best to win over the dressing room, which probably involves some form of compromise. Carrying that out without losing authority is a fine balance to strike though.

Early evidence suggests that the compromise is also occurring on the pitch, with some alterations to the approach off the ball against Olympiakos and Girona. Similarly, Alonso will want to tailor his approach to his players and convince them of his ideas, but giving up too much of his original principles risks diluting what he presumably has decided is the recipe for success.