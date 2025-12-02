Barcelona are on course to go four points clear at the top of La Liga, having completed a comeback to go 3-1 up against Atletico Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Alex Baena is the player that broke the deadlock. A wonderful ball in behind from Nahuel Molina was collected by the Atleti midfielder, who deftly finished beyond Joan Garcia – offside was initially given, but he was confirmed to have been in line with last defender Pau Cubarsi following a VAR check. However, the visitors were only ahead for six minutes, with Barcelona hitting back. Pedri slips in Raphinha, who rounded Jan Oblak before tapping the empty net.

Barcelona had a glorious chance to take the lead soon after, but Robert Lewandowski ballooned his penalty way over the crossbar. However, they have now taken the lead at the Spotify Camp Nou, with Dani Olmo slotting home for his third goal in two matches.

Barcelona doing what they do best! A beautiful team move ends with Dani Olmo striking past Jan Oblak

DANI OLMO GIVES BARCELONA THE LEAD Barcelona 2-1 Atlético Madrid.

In stoppage time, Barcelona have now made the points safe, courtesy of Ferran Torres. The substitute was played in by Alejandro Balde, and he made no mistake from a few yards out.

FERRAN TORRES HAS MADE IT THREE FOR BARCELONA Barcelona 3-1 Atlético Madrid.

Barcelona have been the better team since going behind, and they are now on course to stretch their lead at the La Liga summit.