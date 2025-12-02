Barcelona fell behind early to Atletico Madrid in their La Liga showdown clash, but they have brought themselves back level at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Alex Baena is the player that broke the deadlock. A wonderful ball in behind from Nahuel Molina was collected by the Atleti midfielder, who deftly finished beyond Joan Garcia – offside was initially given, but he was confirmed to have been in line with last defender Pau Cubarsi following a VAR check.

Atleti lead at the Spotify Camp Nou! 👊 Álex Baena times his run perfectly and applies the finish past Joan García 🔴⚪ Presented by @sbk | 18+ | Please Gamble Responsibly pic.twitter.com/0yWsAKm1bo — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) December 2, 2025

🚨🇪🇸 ALEX BAENA OPENS THE SCORING FOR ATLETICO MADRID! Barcelona 0-1 Atlético Madrid.pic.twitter.com/ant485VB44 — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) December 2, 2025

ÁLEX BAENA BEATS BARCA'S HIGH LINE AND OPENS THE SCORING FOR ATLETI! pic.twitter.com/kiaBYKk4pD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 2, 2025

However, Atleti were only ahead for six minutes, with Barcelona having now hit back. Pedri slips in Raphinha, who rounds Jan Oblak before tapping the empty net.

🚨🇪🇸 RAPHINHA HAS EQUALIZED FOR BARCELONA !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! PEDRI WITH THE ASSIST !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Barcelona 1-1 Atlético Madrid.pic.twitter.com/IkNxrBRl4p — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) December 2, 2025

PEDRI WITH A BEAUTIFUL ASSIST TO RAPHINHA TO EQUALIZE STRAIGHT AWAY! WHAT A BALL 🎯 pic.twitter.com/sJPXIbERpI — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 2, 2025

Barcelona had a glorious chance to take the lead soon after, with Dani Olmo winning a penalty. However, Robert Lewandowski ballooned his effort way over the crossbar, much to the hosts’ frustration.

Robert Lewandowski steps up to the spot and skies his effort over the bar 😱 "It is as poor a penalty as you will see!" 🎙️ Presented by @sbk | 18+ | Please Gamble Responsibly pic.twitter.com/tSmV6YX4JJ — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) December 2, 2025

LEWANDOWSKI SKIES THE PEN THAT WOULD HAVE GIVEN BARCA THE LEAD 😮 pic.twitter.com/94ZnRbgugQ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 2, 2025

Barcelona missed Frenkie de Jong in the opening stages of this one, but they have bounced back well. As things stand, they still need one goal if they are to go four points clear at the top of La Liga, thanks to Lewandowski’s big miss.