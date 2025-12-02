Atletico Madrid Barcelona

WATCH: Alex Baena strikes early blow but Raphinha equalises for Barcelona

Barcelona fell behind early to Atletico Madrid in their La Liga showdown clash, but they have brought themselves back level at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Alex Baena is the player that broke the deadlock. A wonderful ball in behind from Nahuel Molina was collected by the Atleti midfielder, who deftly finished beyond Joan Garcia – offside was initially given, but he was confirmed to have been in line with last defender Pau Cubarsi following a VAR check.

However, Atleti were only ahead for six minutes, with Barcelona having now hit back. Pedri slips in Raphinha, who rounds Jan Oblak before tapping the empty net.

Barcelona had a glorious chance to take the lead soon after, with Dani Olmo winning a penalty. However, Robert Lewandowski ballooned his effort way over the crossbar, much to the hosts’ frustration.

Barcelona missed Frenkie de Jong in the opening stages of this one, but they have bounced back well. As things stand, they still need one goal if they are to go four points clear at the top of La Liga, thanks to Lewandowski’s big miss.

