Vinicius Junior continues to attract a lot of speculation – in particular, regarding his future as a Real Madrid player. The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of next season, and so far, there has been no agreement reached on an extension.

Over the last 12 months, Vinicius has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia, who are prepared to make him among the best players in world football. However, his priority has been to stay at Real Madrid, and the expectation has been that an agreement will be struck before the end of this season.

However, there has now been more uncertainty added into the mix, with ESPN reporting that Vinicius will not clarify his contract situation until his participation at next summer’s World Cup is over.

Vinicius wants to full focus on the second half of the season and the World Cup with Brazil, which is why he does not want to think too much about his contract situation beforehand. While this makes sense from his perspective, it will be concerning for Real Madrid, given that he will have entered the final 12 months of his current deal before committing to a new one.

Real Madrid unhappy with Vinicius Junior negotiations

Real Madrid and Vinicius’ camp have been in talks for a number of months, but these are now expected to stop. Amid all this, the report has claimed that “the board chaired by Florentino Perez is upset with how Vinicius Junior’s team is conducting the negotiations”, and this new stance will also increase their frustration, given that clarity will be wanted as soon as possible.

Despite this, Real Madrid remain confident that Vinicius will end up signing a new contract, although the ongoing stalemate will not be helping supporters that want to see the Brazilian stay for many years to come.