Real Madrid register surprise interest in €70m Bundesliga defender

Real Madrid have plans to sign a centre-back next summer, but there could now be another defender heading to the Bernabeu. Xabi Alonso already has three senior left-backs at his disposal, but with the likelihood that one or two of them leaves at the end of the season, a new face could arrive.

In July, Real Madrid brought in Alvaro Carreras from Benfica, and the former Manchester United defender has stood out during his first few months in the white jersey. He is ahead of Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia in the pecking order, which has cast doubts on the futures of the latter pair.

Mendy’s continual injury woes could lead Real Madrid to consider his exit, while it is believed that Garcia will almost certainly depart next summer. Because of this, there would be some scope to sign a new left-back, and a new name has been added to their shortlist in this regard.

As per Florian Plettenburg, Real Madrid have set their sights on Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nathaniel Brown, who is also wanted by Man United and Barcelona. The 22-year-old, who was recently capped by Germany, is reported to have an asking price in the region of €60-70m.

Frankfurt expect Brown to depart in 2026, given that he is wanted by a number of European giants. Real Madrid and Barcelona appear to be in the mix, although it would be a surprise if he ended up in Spain.

Brown signing would make zero sense for Real Madrid

Real Madrid may well have a lot of money to spend next summer, but a left-back is the least of their concerns. Carreras has been good since joining, while they have an experienced back-up in Mendy – and even if his injury issues persist, they can retain Garcia’s services for another season or two.

It may well be that Real Madrid like Brown, but the chances of his signing being sought are slim-to-none. The same can be said for Barcelona, who are unlikely to have the financial capability to sign the full-back.