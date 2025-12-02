Real Madrid have been gradually welcoming players back from injury in November, but December has brought with it fresh bad news. French defender Ferland Mendy has suffered yet another injury issues.

The veteran French defender was only just back in the fold for Los Blancos, having missed six months through injury following surgery on his hamstring. On Tuesday afternoon, Real Madrid announced that Mendy had suffered another injury to his hamstring.

Mendy to miss remainder of 2025

Mendy had only returned last week against Olympiakos as a surprise starter. Xabi Alonso left him on the pitch for the full 90 minutes in Greece, and he looked in good form, especially given the circumstances. He returned to the bench on Sunday though against Girona, and now is set to miss the remainder of 2025. Marca say that his injury will keep him out for at least three weeks, which will take him up to the Christmas break.

How many games will Mendy miss?

The 30-year-old left-back will miss the remaining five games before the end of the year. Los Blancos travel to face Athletic Club at San Mames, before home ties with Celta Vigo and Manchester City. A trip to Mendizorrotza awaits on Sunday the 14th of December, before Real Madrid close out the year at the Bernabeu against Sevilla.

Impact on Real Madrid’s defence

Given Mendy has played just once this season, it is an absence that is unlikely to hurt Alonso too much, but he does give the Basque manager a different alternative to the more attacking Alvaro Carreras and Fran Garcia. It may grant the latter a rare opportunity this season if Alonso is keen to rotate Carreras in the coming weeks. Mendy joins Raul Asencio, David Alaba and Dani Carvajal as probable injury absences against Athletic.