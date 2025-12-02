Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Valencia

Rayo Vallecano and Valencia came into their clash at Vallecas aware that both could do with improving their respective home and away records. Rayo had just one victory from their five Liga matches at home, while Valencia were yet to taste victory in their six outings away from Mestalla.

The game began with Rayo Vallecano very much on the front foot. Los Che were at times camped in their own half, as Jorge de Frutos, started through the middle as a number nine, sniffed around for opportunities. He forced Julen Agirrezabala into a good save, before former Valencia winger Fran Perez tried to bundle in a loose ball in the six-yard box, only for it to be cleared off the line.

With four minutes to go before the break though, it was a simple move that led to Rayo taking the lead, with a set-piece from Gerard Gumbau powered home by the impressive Nobel Mendy, giving Inigo Perez’s side reward for their efforts.

Valencia grab fortunate equaliser

As the game went on in the second half, Valencia were forced into a situation that probably suited Rayo more, with plenty of space opening up and opportunities on the counter-attack. However the renewed ambition from Valencia paid off just after the hour-mark. After an Oscar Valentin tackle presented the ball to Diego Lopez, his effort was deflected twice, last by Mendy to send the ball looping past a helpless Augusto Batalla in the Rayo goal.

The equaliser was celebrated with remarkable vigour from the Valencia bench, and spurred on, as Rayo tried to build up steam again, they struggled for the same quality of opportunities. Despite some nervy moments at the back, Carlos Corberan’s side held out for the point.

It leaves Valencia two points clear of the relegation zone, and on paper, is a good point for Los Che. Rayo remain three points ahead of them on 17, moving them up to ninth spot, and firmly in midtable. Both are in action in the Copa del Rey this week, with Los Che heading to Cartagena, and Rayo taking on Real Avila, both on Thursday.