Barcelona host Atletico Madrid at 21:00 CEST on Tuesday night at Camp Nou, with the Blaugrana top of the table, and Los Rojiblancos able to usurp them with a second successive win La Liga in the Catalan capital. Atletico come into the game in far better form, with seven wins on the bounce, while Barcelona will place their hopes in the return of stars Pedri and Raphinha.

For Diego Simeone, the biggest decisions will come in defence, with starters Robin Le Normand and Marcos Llorente both out injured. Barcelona are without Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Gavi, who are both recovering from injury, while Ronald Araujo is on a leave of absence. Hansi Flick has explained that Raphinha and Pedri are both ready to start.

Ronald Araujo has requested an indefinite break from Barcelona to recover mentally, citing anxiety and a lack of readiness to perform at his best. The club has fully supported him, providing psychological assistance. @ffpolo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 1, 2025

Pedri and Raphinha to start for Barcelona

Sport believe that Flick will not hesitate to do begin with Raphinha, in his fourth game back from injury, and Pedri, who played for half an hour on Saturday. Frenkie de Jong and Dani Olmo are expected be alongside him in midfield. MD do believe there will be a change in the back four from the 3-1 win over Alaves, with Jules Kounde coming in at right-back, and Eric Garcia moving into central defence. They also feel Ferran Torres will be given the nod ahead of Robert Lewandowski.

It's a mouth-watering clash between #FCBarcelona and #AtleticoMadrid tonight at Camp Nou. MD expect Eric to return to central defence in place of Martin, with Ferran starting in place of Lewandowski. Lenglet and Marc Pubill could be in line to start in Simeone's defence. pic.twitter.com/5HAnmdmgaj — Football España (@footballespana_) December 2, 2025

Atletico Madrid defensive decisions for Diego Simeone

There is less debate over the starting XI for Atletico. Both Diario AS and Marca believe that Marc Pubill will deputise for Llorente at right-back, and Clement Lenglet will face his former side instead of Le Normand, pushing David Hancko to left-back.

Ahead of them, there is a consensus that Koke Resurreccion and Pablo Barrios will be flanked by Giuliano Simeone and Nicolas Gonzalez, with Alex Baena playing off Julian Alvarez. That would leave Alexander Sorloth and his excellent record on the bench as an impact substitute.