As the title race heats up in La Liga, Football España Editor Ruairidh Barlow joined CNN World Sport’s Amanda Davies to break down a scintillating tie between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile over the other side of the Spanish capital, Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is increasingly under pressure at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Barcelona’s issues overwhelming Hansi Flick?

The Blaugrana continue to show little sign of the improvement first demanded by Hansi Flick, then promised, with their high line unable and high press unable to effectively coordinate this season. On Saturday against Alaves, it looked like it had all got the better of the German coach, who will be desperately hoping that the returns of Raphinha and Pedri do indeed bring a different Barcelona.

Este video me ha dejado tocado. Qué le pasa a Hansi? Me preocupa porque lo defendería con mi vida. pic.twitter.com/JTbSPeT8Qm — Àlex (@aleeexFCB) November 29, 2025

Are Atletico Madrid the best team in La Liga?

Certainly over the last month, the form guide would suggest so. Los Rojiblancos have won seven games on the bounce since a heavy defeat to Arsenal, and can go top of the table with a win over Barcelona. During that run they have conceded just three times, and it seems Diego Simeone has found a balance again, anchored by a spine of Jose Maria Gimenez, Koke Resurreccion and Alex Baena.

Rumblings of discontent with Xabi Alonso at Real Madrid

On the other side of Madrid, the rumblings of discontent with Xabi Alonso resurfaced after a disappointing draw with Girona on Sunday. Despite Alonso doing his best to get closer with his star players, there is little suggestion of the reaction required thus far. On Tuesday, Alonso faced a barrage of questions from the local media not just about Los Blancos’ issues on the pitch, but also his own job security. Real Madrid travel to Athletic Club on Wednesday in desperate need of a result, but also a performance.