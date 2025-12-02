Barcelona target sets date to decide 2026 transfer

Barcelona have plans to sign a new striker next summer, with Robert Lewandowski expected to leave when his contract expires at the end of June. There is a desire to sign a world-class talent in Julian Alvarez or Harry Kane, but due to their financial restrictions, they may decide to bring in a lesser-known profile to compete for the position alongside Ferran Torres.

It’s well-known that Barcelona have interest in Levante’s Karl Etta-Eyong, who can be signed for around €30m. However, he is not the only target they have in this price range, with Fisnik Asllani only on their radar.

Barcelona have been attentive to Asllani’s situation for a couple of months now, and they could make a move to sign him next summer. The 23-year-old, who has five goals and two assists in the Bundesliga this season, is also wanted by Bayern Munich, who see him as a potential option to succeed Kane in the years to come, and if they were to make a move, it would complicate matters for the Catalans.

It is taken for granted that Asllani will leave TSG Hoffenheim next summer, given that he has a release clause valued in the region of €25-29m. Florian Plettenburg (via Sport) has confirmed that Barcelona are in the race to sign him, and they will find out whether they are successful as early as March.

Etta-Eyong or Asllani – who should it be for Barcelona?

Given that Barcelona also want to sign a central defender to replace the already-departed Inigo Martinez, it will be difficult land the likes of Alvarez or Kane next summer. As such, Etta-Eyong or Asllani could be their best bet, considering that either player would cost no more than €30m.

Barcelona have yet to make any decisions on who they will go for next summer, but it would be no surprise to see them prefer Etta-Eyong to Asllani – the former is proven in La Liga, even if his form has tailed off in recent weeks.