Barcelona have reservations about Marcus Rashford transfer

Barcelona will be busy in the transfer market next summer, with plans to sign a new central defender and striker. They will also need to address their left wing situation, which will involve making a decision on whether to sign Marcus Rashford on a permanent basis.

Rashford arrived in the summer on a season-long loan from Manchester United, and during Raphinha’s absence, he was a standout performer. In total, he has six goals and seven assists in 18 Barcelona appearances, although he has now lost his place in the line-up following the return of the Brazilian.

Rashford wants to stay at Barcelona, especially given that he has no future at Man United. However, there is now a considerable chance that he returns to Old Trafford, despite his impressive form this season.

According to journalist Alfred Martinez (via Sport), Barcelona have yet to make any decision on Rashford’s future, and they do not intend to do so for another few months. However, there are notable figures within the club that are against the permanent signing of the England international because “he is not a player who presses and, in addition, he has a very high salary”.

Barcelona have already lined up Rashford alternative

Barcelona are able to sign Rashford for around €30m, as per a pre-agreed buy option with Man United. While this would be a bargain considering his impact at the club since joining, the feeling is that he would not be an ideal Raphinha successor – they are the same age (28), but also due to his supposed lack of pressing ability.

Interestingly, Barcelona have already started looking at alternatives to Rashford. They had a scout present at Italy-Norway during the international break to take in the performance of RB Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa, who is well appreciated by sporting director Deco.