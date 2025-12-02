Barcelona will be on high alert, after one of their defensive targets for next summer became that much more feasible as an option. Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck could be available for an affordable price next summer.

The Blaugrana have made centre-back one of their priorities for next summer after seeing the impact of Inigo Martinez’s absence on their backline. The club are keen to bring in a left-footed option to partner with Pau Cubarsi, who has looked less assured on the left side than the right.

Schlotterbeck to turn down Borussia Dortmund renewal

Schlotterbeck now looks like he could be an option for Barcelona, following reports from German paper BILD. MD have carried the story, which states that Schlotterbeck has decided against renewing his deal with Dortmund, despite the chance to more than triple his salary from €2.5m to €8m His current contract expires in 2027, but Dortmund may look to cut their losses and sell him at a reduced price next summer. It is noted that Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have also shown an interest in him.

Schlotterbeck’s recovery from injury

Schlotterbeck missed the start of the season through injury after undergoing surgery on his meniscus last season. However his recovery appears to be going well having returned to his role as an omnipresent in the BVB defence in September. Schlotterbeck at times captains Dortmund, is also a regular for Germany these days.

Ronald Araujo has requested an indefinite break from Barcelona to recover mentally, citing anxiety and a lack of readiness to perform at his best. The club has fully supported him, providing psychological assistance. @ffpolo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 1, 2025

Barcelona’s capacity to recruit him may hinge on what sales they can make next summer. It seems Andreas Christensen will be off the wage bill, while Ronald Araujo will also be up for sale as things stand. Schlotterbeck fits the bill as a left-footed and experienced partner for Cubarsi, who at the age of 26, is in theory coming into the prime of his career.