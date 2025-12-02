Barcelona 3-1 Atletico Madrid

Barcelona have made it five La Liga victories in a row, having come from behind to defeat Atletico Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona continue to attract criticism for their high-line approach, and it was their undoing for the opening goal, which was scored by Alex Baena. A wonderful ball in behind from Nahuel Molina was collected by the Atleti midfielder, who deftly finished beyond Joan Garcia – offside was initially given, but he was confirmed to have been in line with last defender Pau Cubarsi following a VAR check.

However, the visitors were only ahead for six minutes, with Barcelona hitting back. Pedri slipped the ball through to Raphinha, and he rounded Jan Oblak before tapping the empty net for his second goal in two matches. The Catalans then had a glorious chance to take the lead soon after, but Robert Lewandowski ballooned his penalty way over the crossbar.

However, Barcelona did hit the front on 65 minutes, with Dani Olmo slotting home for his third goal in two matches. He received the ball from Robert Lewandowski, and deftly found the far corner, although it came at a cost as he injured his shoulder in the process of finding the back of the net, which led to him being substituted.

In stoppage time, Barcelona made the points safe, courtesy of Ferran Torres. The substitute was played in by Alejandro Balde, and he made no mistake from a few yards out to seal another important victory for the Catalans.

Barcelona stretch La Liga advantage

It is a result that sees Barcelona go four points clear of Real Madrid, who are in action on Wednesday against Athletic Club. Hansi Flick hadn’t beaten Atleti at home since taking over as manager, but he has now, which will be a relief.