Barcelona have stretched their lead at the La Liga summit to five points with a 3-1 victory over Atletico Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Joan Garcia – 6

A quiet night for the Barcelona goalkeeper, who had only one save to make aside from picking the ball out of his net after Alex Baena’s side, which he could do little about.

Jules Kounde – 6.5

Linked up well with Lamine Yamal on the right, in what was a better performance compared to recent weeks.

Pau Cubarsi – 6.5

Not his best match, but he did enough to help Barcelona to another victory.

Gerard Martin – 7

The full-back is quickly making the central position his own, as he put in a comfortable performance.

Alejandro Balde – 7

Struggled at times against Giuliano Simeone, but he did register a late assist for Ferran Torres’ goal.

Eric Garcia – 7

Held down the fort alongside Pedri.

Pedri – 8.5

It was another special performance from Pedri, who continues to make Barcelona tick. He wasn’t even fully fit, and yet he ran the show at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Lamine Yamal – 7

Largely kept quiet by a top performance from Atleti left-back David Hancko, although he did complete a remarkable nine dribbles during his 88 minutes on the pitch.

Dani Olmo – 7

Fine finish for his goal, which continues his good form. However, there will be concern about the shoulder injury he sustained in finding the back of the net.

Raphinha – 7

Scored the equaliser, although he missed a big chance to make it 2-1 in the second half.

Robert Lewandowski – 5

Ballooned a penalty over the bar in the first half, and missed another big chance minutes later. On the whole, it was one of the most difficult matches that the Pole has had this season, as he struggled throughout.

Substitutes

Ferran Torres – 6.5

Did a lot of work off the ball, and got his reward with a stoppage time goal that sealed the points for Barcelona.

Marcus Rashford – 6

Almost scored late on, but for a fine save from Jan Oblak.

Dro Fernandez – 6

Struggled to match the intensity of the contest.

Marc Casado – 6

Helped Barcelona see out the victory.

Andreas Christensen – N/A

Not enough time to make an impact.