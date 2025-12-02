Barcelona came from behind to defeat Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, with goals from Raphinha, Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres. It is a result that sees the Catalans extend their lead at the top of La Liga to four points ahead of Real Madrid, who are in action on Wednesday evening.

As per Diario AS, head coach Hansi Flick gave his reaction to the match at the Spotify Camp Nou. He made it clear that he was delighted with the performance of his Barcelona side.

“It was perfect. The players have been at a great level. We played against a great team but we fought and fought together. It’s been great, I’d say fantastic. We did what we had talked about before the game and that makes me happy.

“I am very satisfied. We controlled with the ball, we created more space than in other games and we took our chances. This was a key match. It’s always important to gain confidence.”

Flick proves update on Pedri and Olmo

Flick also spoke on Raphinha, who scored for the second match in a row. He also gave an update on the situations of Pedri, who was brought off relatively early in the second half, and Olmo, who injured his shoulder in the process of scoring Barcelona’s second goal.

“I say this very often. Raphinha is a very important player for us. Having him back is key. I am very happy. Pedri is fine, a little tired. Dani Olmo has shoulder problems… we’ll see.”

Barcelona already have Fermin Lopez out injured, so they cannot afford Olmo to be missing too. If he is out for a significant period of time, it would Flick leave with Dro Fernandez as his only other recognised attacking midfielder, although Raphinha can also play there when required.