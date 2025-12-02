Atletico Madrid were beaten by Barcelona on Tuesday, which brought to an end their seven-match winning run across all competitions. Los Colchoneros had taken the lead early on courtesy of Alex Baena, but goals from Raphinha, Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres ensured a disappointing defeat.

As per Diario AS, head coach Diego Simeone gave his thoughts on proceedings at the Spotify Camp Nou.

“We started well, but they managed to hurt us inside, with the ball filtered inside. In the second half it was the opposite: they started a little better but, after 20 minutes, we were the ones who looked for the game. We couldn’t complete it, but I liked the team. We know that they have very good feet and that they play with a lot of people inside so that disorder appears in the rival centre-backs, and today it worked very well for them. But I feel very calm and happy with what the team did. This will help us to improve. Now, a tough match also in Bilbao.”

Simeone was also asked about Raphinha, whom he has spoken very highly of in the past. He heaped further praise on the Barcelona winger, who was decisive against his Atleti side.

“Raphinha is an incredible player. He can play everywhere. As a winger, as a midfielder, as a striker, or even as a wing back. He can score, can create, he presses and runs. I don’t know how he didn’t win the Ballon d’Or. For me, I would chose him always”.

Simeone on Baena, Cardoso injuries

Simeone spoke glowingly on Baena, who was forced off early in the second half with a hamstring injury, while he also addressed the injury to Johnny Cardoso, who only lasted 14 minutes.

“He is a differential player of ours. He is growing a lot and has personality and courage to play anywhere you tell him. It was a A shame about (Cardoso’s) injury and at the start of the match. It moved the change that we hoped to make later, unfortunately.”