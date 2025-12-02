Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has ignored speculation over his job security after a disappointing run of results, claiming that he is exclusively focused on preparing the team for their Wednesday night clash with Athletic Club and improving their play. Alonso also revealed that he had spoken with Florentino Perez since Tuesday, when he last revealed they had discussed the team.

Alonso’s side snapped a three-game winless run last Wednesday against Olympiakos, but a draw with Girona on Sunday has augmented concern over Real Madrid’s form again. Reportedly, Perez will discuss Alonso’s future with the rest of the hierarchy after their clash with Athletic Club. Ahead of the game, he was asked if he was concerned by the fact people were questioning his continuity.

“I’m focused on tomorrow, on preparing the team. There’s still a long way to go, more than a third of the season left, everything’s very close, and there’s a lot of ground to cover. This can change a lot. We’re finding it hard to win away from home, but we can do it tomorrow.”

“We are where we are, both in the standings and in everything else. We live with the pressure. We’re focused on what we can change.”

He was also asked if he had spoken to Perez since last week, when he assured that the Real Madrid President was behind him.

“I have spoken with the president again, and it was very positive, with a good tone, we want to turn the results around, and that’s what we spoke about.”

Alonso determined to stick to high pressing structure

Part of the concern for Alonso stems from the vastly different image of Real Madrid from the start of the season, where they pressed high, controlled games and eased to victories. He wa asked what the idea was behind his side.

“[We’re playing] football, we try to do our best. There have been good games, but there have been some not-so-good matches. That’s why we’ve not won those games. And that’s what we want to correct, to play more consistently, and the demand is to play better every game.”

Alonso assured that his side were clear on what they wanted to do and how to carry it out, when it was put to him that their pressing was not at the same level.

“The players understand what we want to do and how we can improve. Without organisation, it’s impossible, and we have to work on it, of course. The other day we improved in the second half, and that’s why we had more chances. But it all starts with having conviction.”

“The road ahead is demanding for everyone. And maintaining 100% energy is difficult. But we must focus on being more consistent, on growing. And that comes from having a good feeling. When the team flows smoothly, it’s better,” he said on the importance of attitude.

What changes came after ‘significant progress’ off the pitch?

Following their win over Olympiakos, Alonso explained that more than the win, he was happy with the progress made off the pitch in the hours leading up to. The Basque manager revealed the content of a series of conversations with his players on what needed to change.

“We talked about football, about unity, about what to improve to be more consistent. That’s what concerns us. We want to break our away-game losing streak, and tomorrow’s match is a great opportunity.”

“The job is demanding but I am not the first manager that must deal with this situation. I think a lot about the way Carlo (Ancelotti) or Jose (Mourinho) dealt with it." Credit @UEFA 2025 Full story below👇 pic.twitter.com/PkD0ubCflG — Football España (@footballespana_) November 26, 2025

There have been reports that Alonso has also reduced the length of his individual tactical instructions, and he was asked if he had many any specific changes in their routine.

“Of course. You’re constantly changing, updating things, making corrections. The picture isn’t static; it evolves. And you’re constantly evaluating what we can do well, and what we can do better.”

Los Blancos travel to the Basque Country on Wednesday to face Athletic Club at San Mames, as they conclude their run of six straight away games. They will be heavy favourites against a struggling Ernesto Valverde team.