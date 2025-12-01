Real Madrid laboured to a disappointing 1-1 draw against Girona on Sunday, and it was another frustrating evening for Rodrygo Goes. The 24-year-old was a second half substitute at Montilivi, and aside from almost winning a penalty late on, it was another match where he struggled to make much of an impact.

It has been a difficult season for Rodrygo, who has only one assist in 12 matches for Real Madrid across all competitions. He has still yet to find the back of the net, with his last goal coming all the way back in March (vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League).

It is now 30 matches since that night at the Bernabeu, in the period since, Rodrygo has played 1,339 minutes. The former statistic is damning for the Brazil international, as it has now confirmed him as the Real Madrid forward with the joint-longest scoreless streak in the club’s history, as per 2010MisterChip.

Rafa Maranon had previously held that record, as he went 29 matches without finding the back of the net in 1970. However, he had played 1,426 minutes between his goals, so Rodrygo is still yet to reach this mark, which underlines that he has typically been used from the bench by Xabi Alonso. Nevertheless, he is now on 30 with Mariano Diaz, whose streak lasted 986 minutes.

Rodrygo: to sell or not to sell?

Rodrygo’s dry spell comes amid continued speculation surrounding his future at Real Madrid. He remains on the agenda for a number of Premier League teams, who would be interested in prising him away from the Bernabeu in 2026.

For now, the player himself is committed to Real Madrid, although in order to ensure that he stays at the club, he must address his lack of effectiveness in the final third. He may be struggling to break into the starting line-up, but when on the pitch, he will know that he must be better.