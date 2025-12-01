Real Madrid slam referee over non-penalty decision – “We have four points less because of Negreira’s sons”

Real Madrid played out their third successive La Liga stalemate on Sunday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Girona. Xabi Alonso’s side were far from their best, although there is a feeling from within the club that they were affected by the decisions of referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea.

The main grievance centred on the decision not to award a penalty for a challenge on Rodrygo Goes in the 80th minute, when the Brazilian tangled with Girona’s Joel Roca inside the area. No foul was given on-field, and VAR confirmed the decision made by De Burgos Bengoetxea.

However, this did not sit right with Real Madrid TV, who made their feelings very clear on the decision, as per Diario AS.

“A very clear penalty has been awarded to Vinicius, there is no doubt about it. In the third to Rodrygo there is no doubt either, but Pulido Santana has not warned De Burgos Bengoetxea. And, in Mbappe’s case, we have enlarged the image and you can see how Alex Moreno impacts with his left foot inside the box with his left foot. If this is seen by a referee, he signals a penalty. Or at least, I say that he thinks about it. Here the problem is that the referee has not been notified. Not for this, not for Rodrygo. Those two plays, in terms of the result, have been decisive.”

It’s the second time that RMTV has criticised refereeing decisions in a matter of weeks, following Real Madrid’s draw against Rayo Vallecano at the start of November. In their eyes, Alonso’s side have been majorly affected by penalties not awarded in either of the two matches.

“Let’s go ahead that it was not a good game for Real Madrid, it was the third draw and the things that were done at the beginning of the championship, are now not being done. That said, Real Madrid have four points less because of Negreira’s sons and as a result of the mistakes or irregularities that are being made, for De Burgos Bengoetxea or for the one who was in Vallecas the other day, and Fran Soto justifies it.

“The other day he said that he did not see the image, but that he was convinced that there was a previous foul by Bellingham when he does not exist or appear anywhere. Therefore, he was already justifying the irregularity and adulteration as shown by the images when he wants to draw the curtain on the Negreira affair.”

RMTV go after Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea

RMTV also centred on De Burgos Bengoetxea during their criticism, as they focused on his record when refereeing Real Madrid matches.

“Today’s referee is one of the referees with an academic record with the greatest errors and most rude against Real Madrid. There are the statistics, but the most serious thing is the images and that the VAR does not call him. It happened with the two points in Vallecas and today it happened again with these two images that could have meant two penalties and two points that Real Madrid have missed out on.”