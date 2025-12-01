Real Madrid schedule emergency meeting to discuss Xabi Alonso future

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is under increasing pressure at the Santiago Bernabeu, after another poor result against Girona made it just one win in five games for Los Blancos. The Basque manager has been questioned due to both his tactical approach, and his relationship with the dressing room.

The latter was the big issue cited for their lack of cohesion was a lack of connection between Alonso and his star players, but after their win over Olympiakos last week, multiple players appeared to show their commitment to make it work. However a disappointing draw at Montilivi has brought doubts rushing back.

Real Madrid hierarchy to discuss Xabi Alonso future

As reported by Indykaila, Real Madrid will discuss Alonso’s future this week. The club have scheduled an emergency meeting for Thursday to speak about the team’s issues, crucially after a trip to San Mames to face Athletic Club. One of the main reasons for the meeting is that ‘4-5’ senior players have made complaints about Alonso’s tactical setup, feeling that it is not getting the best out of the players.

Calls for Zinedine Zidane to return to Real Madrid

Their information continues on to say that some of the players who have made their frustrations known are keen for Zinedine Zidane to take over for a third spell at Real Madrid. Zidane is expected to take over the France job next summer after the 2026 World Cup, having voiced a desire to return to management. While Zidane resigned from Real Madrid back in 2021, he has before come to the rescue midseason.

Differing reports on Alonso’s future

That said, Diario AS do report that Real Madrid retain their confidence in the former Bayer Leverkusen manager. Even so, the result against Girona came as a shock, with the Real Madrid directors, and President Florentino Perez, believing that the improvement in relations last week would go a long way to fixing their issues. From the top, there is a desire to remain calm, but also a need for ‘an immediate reaction’.

Undoubtedly, Alonso can ill afford any more negative results in the near future. His side have not been particularly impressive at any point this season, and without the points to give him time to find that improvement in play, the noise will only grow. It does appear something in Alonso’s approach has altered in the last week though.