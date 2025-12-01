Liverpool poised to submit €60m offer for Real Madrid midfielder

In recent months, there has been talk of Real Madrid adding another defensive midfielder to Xabi Alonso’s squad. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have not been replaced following their exits in 2024 and 2025 respectively, buy while a new signing may arrive, there are also chances for existing players to leave.

It’s expected that Dani Ceballos will leave Real Madrid in either 2026 or 2027, the latter being when his contract expires. However, other players have also been linked with moving on, with one of those being Eduardo Camavinga.

Camavinga has struggled to cement a regular starting spot this season, and according to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are hoping to take advantage of this by bringing him to Anfield.

Liverpool, who have had a wretched season thus far, want to improve their midfield options, and Camavinga would certainly allow them to do that. As per the report, they are willing to pay €60m to secure his services from Real Madrid, although this may not be enough for Bernabeu officials to let him go.

Camavinga’s future has been discussed with Real Madrid

Camavinga has already been linked with Chelsea in recent months, but Liverpool are emerging as leading candidates to sign him – where he to leave Real Madrid. Club bosses are not actively looking to seal a transfer for the 23-year-old, although the report notes that there have been discussions about whether it would be best to cash in on him, given that he is not an untouchable player for Xabi Alonso.

Real Madrid may well look to sell Camavinga in 2026, but if that were the case, €60m would certainly be too low. It may be unwise to let him go considering the France international has proven to be a very valuable player since his move from Rennes four years ago, but if he continues to be left out of starting line-ups, the player himself may push for the Bernabeu exit door.