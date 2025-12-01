Lamine Yamal has been a revelation since making his Barcelona debut at the tender age of 15 back in April 2023. In the two-and-a-half-years since then, he has developed into one of the best footballers in the world, and he is now becoming more and more recognisable on the global stage.

In recent days, CBS show 60 minutes spoke to Lamine Yamal on a number of topics. The Barcelona superstar was asked about his dazzling dribbling ability, and how difficult it would be to defend against him.

“If I were a full-back, I wouldn’t like it if a player who’s much better than me were to keep getting away from me all the time. I’d ask them ‘please slow down a little,’ otherwise my friends would make memes about it.”

Over the last six months, there has been increased focus on Lamine Yamal’s personal life, and he admitted that being so recognisable has confined him at times. However, he would not change much about it.

“The truth is that everyone says no. Everyone in my circle says no to everything. If I want to go out: no. If I say that I want to go out to eat: no. The question should be: ‘Who do you listen to?’ My mother.

“In the end, an 18-year-old kid gets out of school and goes home. I go out to practice while four paparazzi are at my house asking me questions about my life. I turn on the TV, and I’m on TV. I walk down the street, and I see a kid wearing my jersey. I want to go out for a drink, and I can’t because people will stop me. But I don’t mind being a star – honestly, I don’t. In fact, I like it.”

Lamine Yamal: I don’t want to be Lionel Messi

He was also asked about Lionel Messi, and in particular, the comparisons between the two of them.

“He’s the best in history. We both know I don’t want to be Messi, and Messi knows I don’t want to be him. I want to follow my own path, and that’s it.”