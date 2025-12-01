Fabrizio Romano confirms transfer interest in Barcelona stalwart

Barcelona will almost certainly not be able to sign players in January, but there could be exits at the Spotify Camp Nou. The one player that the Catalan club would love to move on is Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, given that he does not feature in Hansi Flick’s plans for the remainder of the season.

Ter Stegen has been out since the summer, when he underwent surgery to rectify a problem with his back. However, he is nearing a return, as he joined his Barcelona teammates in training on Monday, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Interestingly, Romano also confirmed that Ter Stegen is attracting interest from a number of clubs ahead of the winter transfer window, which opens in exactly one month’s time. The 33-year-old had recently been linked with a January move to Besiktas, although the Turkish side are said to have already ended their pursuit.

Ter Stegen has a big decision to make in January

Barcelona will certainly not stand in Ter Stegen’s way of a possible exit, given they want to save his salary (or at least a fair portion of it). The goalkeeper is one of the club’s highest earner, so his departure would be a major help towards rectifying their well-documented financial problems.

Given that he will not play any part for Barcelona in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup, Ter Stegen will need to leave in order to guarantee himself as Germany’s starting goalkeeper for the tournament. He has had reservations about a move, although recent reports have suggested that he is becoming increasing open to the idea of joining another club for the second half of the season.

It remains to be seen how the situation with Ter Stegen plays out. Barcelona will hope he leaves, but as of right now, it is far from guaranteed that an exit is struck.