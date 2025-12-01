Aitana Bonmati injured, troubles follow for Spain and Barcelona

Triple Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati suffered an injury while training with the Spanish National Team. As confirmed by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), the midfielder is expected to be out for the next two months.

After victory against Denmark (1-0) on Friday, La Roja are set to face Germany, in the final of the Nations League on Tuesday, where recently-appointed Sonia Bermudez will face the first major question of her career. How will her team look without Aitana Bonmati, who has become the most popular player after Alexia Putellas in the women’s game?

Bonmati has already returned to Barcelona, where tests have confirmed an injury to her fibula (fracture), and is expected to miss at least three months as she recovers from surgery. And for Barcelona, this only worsens the current crisis. The Catalans are already operating with a restricted squad due to FFP restrictions, which has forced the sale of players like Jana Fernandez out of the club.

Bonmati would miss key fixtures which include the Champions League ties against Benfica and Paris FC in December, as well as at least nine fixtures in Liga F. Bonmati would also likely miss the Copa de la Reina clash against Deportivo Alaves, scheduled for the 11th of January. Irene Paredes, teammate both at club and national team level, described Aitana’s absence as “significant” for both teams. So far this season, she has registered six goals and three assists from fifteen matches.

Her contribution goes far beyond goals though. Aitana has brought some Catalan character to the team, omnipresent and pushing the press whenever possible. In many ways, a captain by default, no matter who ‘officially’ captains the team. Her inspiration, as a child, was none other than Andres Iniesta, who she has been often compared to, and unlike most, with good reason. Both on a technical and tactical level, Bonmati is a fighter and a game-changer. Her late arrivals in the box can be replaced, but her vision and leadership are a tougher task.

In the short-term, Clara Serrajordi seems to be the name to replace her at the heart of the midfield for Barcelona, despite being only 17 years old. Like Bonmati, she also stems from La Masia. Her record in front of the goal is, at this early stage, less impressive however, meaning that other teammates will have to fill the void. Another option would be for Laia Alexandri to step up, though she primarily plays as a centre-back.

It’s a tough ask for Bermudez to find solutions against Germany, given that the two teams clashed in a 0-0 draw during the first leg of the Nations League final. Contrary to most matches, La Roja dominated possession but struggled to approach the German net. Putellas, who scored against Levante, will be asked to become more clinical in the box in all likelihood.

The question for Bermudez remains: does she trust the youth? While her male counterpart usually runs players to the grounds, Bonmati’s injury isn’t on Bermudez. She now needs to show whether she prefers to trust promising youngsters, or will reshuffle her current alternatives. One of the issues that come with Aleixandri is that it leads to a less dynamic midfield, which clashes with the current priorities. La Rona need to be more effective in front of the goal, something they have historically struggled to do across all categories, no matter the age group or gender.

Spain have not lost a single match in their last five, but dropped points against Germany and England. Even with a comfortable win over Sweden though, this team looks far from dominant. Problem solving was not a strength of Bermudez’s predecessor, and with Bonmati absent, has a chance to earn the respect her managing career has yet to afford her. The alternative is likely early criticism, and comparisons to Montse Tome.