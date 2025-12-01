Barcelona star requests leave of absence to ‘mentally recover’

Barcelona star Ronald Araujo will not be available for their headline clash against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, which was confirmed by manager Hansi Flick in his pre-match press conference on Monday. The Uruguayan’s date of return is unknown, and the club have not set any targets for that to happen.

The 26-year-old defender was absent from Barcelona training on Thursday and Friday before their clash with Alaves on Saturday, reportedly due to a stomach bug, although Flick admitted that he was mentally not in a good place following his sending off against Chelsea. On Monday, he confirmed that after missing training on Monday too, Araujo was ‘dealing with a personal issue’, but would not be available.

Araujo granted leave of absence for mental health

It has now been reported that Barcelona have granted Araujo a leave of absence, as per MD, so that he can recover mentally. The sending off against Chelsea had a major impact on Araujo, who was the focus of criticism afer the game. The club have granted him leave without a return date, prioritising his full recovery first and foremost. Araujo’s agents met with Director of Football Deco on Monday too, presumably to discuss Araujo’s wellbeing.

Laporta’s defence of Araujo

Last Friday, Barcelona President Joan Laporta also came out in support of Araujo, when quizzed about his showing against Chelsea. The Blaugrana chief was unequivocal in his response.

“I want to encourage and defend Araujo. He’s been heavily criticised, and I don’t think that’s fair. He gives his all on the field, he’s our captain, and now he needs to get through this because he’s a very emotional person with strong feelings. He’s been through a tough time, and I want to tell him that we’re with him, that he needs to move on, because here we all win and we all lose, and no one person is solely responsible for the defeats or the victories.”

Araújo's agents, Edoardo Mazzolari and Edoardo Crnjar, were at the Ciutat Esportiva to meet with Deco. The morning after Chelsea – Barça, the club reported that the Uruguayan was unwell and he hasn't trained today either. @juliclaramunt — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 1, 2025

Mental health care on the rise in football

Given the increasing number of players speaking out about their mental health struggles in the game, Barcelona’s support for Araujo is to be applauded. Lest it be forgotten, in 2009 former Barcelona goalkeeper Robert Enke passed away due to depression, having endured some of his worst episodes in the Catalan capital. The augmented pressure and scrutiny at the world’s top clubs, which has only increased in the social media era, certainly takes its toll on many involved.