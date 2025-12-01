Barcelona make move to sign Egyptian forward

Barcelona are always on the lookout for talent to add to their well-renowned La Masia academy, and another star has been identified.

In recent seasons, there has been a number of players promoted into the first team from La Masia, but one position where there has been struggles in this regard is striker. Marc Guiu staked his claim during the 2023-24 season, but in the end, he chose to join Chelsea in the summer of 2024.

Striker is one area that Barcelona need to address, one way or another. Robert Lewandowski is 37, and it is expected that he will leave at the end of the season when his contract expires. That would leave Ferran Torres as the only option at Hansi Flick’s disposal, and at this stage, there is no obvious candidate to step up from the academy – but that could soon change.

برشلونة يهتم رسميا بالموهبة المصرية حمزة عبد الكريم. النادي بالفعل تحرك في هذا الجانب 🚨🚨 EL BARÇA SE INTERESA OFICIALMENTE POR LA PROMESA EGIPCIA HAMZA ABDULKARIM pic.twitter.com/7HRnO0fXPS — Achraf Ben Ayad (@Benayadachraf) December 1, 2025

According to Achraf Ben Ayad, Barcelona have registered their interest in Hamza Abdelkarim, a 17-year-old striker from Al Ahly. The teenager has previously been linked with Bayern Munich, but it is now the reigning La Liga champions that are positioning themselves to make a play for his signature.

Abdelkarim has impressive record at international level

Abdelkarim, who is considered to be adept with both feet and can also play on the right wing, has already made his senior debut for Al Ahly. He is highly-regarded in Egypt, having scored 12 goals in 19 appearances for the nation’s U17 side – he also netted twice at the recent U17 World Cup.

It is clear that Barcelona want to add another striker or two to their youth ranks, and Abdelkarim would certainly be an exciting option. He would be able to join as early as January, given that his 18th birthday is on the 1st of the month – this would be a boost for the Catalans, rather than having to wait for him to arrive.