Barcelona manager Hansi Flick went viral at the weekend, after images of a heartfelt conversation with Raphinha after their 3-1 win over Alaves. The German manager was seen on the bench after the match looking deeply upset with something.

It was an image that has concerned the Blaugrana fanbase, perhaps betraying Flick’s true feelings about his side’s struggles this season. The following morning, it was reported that Flick was unhappy with the fact assistants Marcus Sorg and Jose Ramon de la Fuente were sent off during the game.

Este video me ha dejado tocado. Qué le pasa a Hansi? Me preocupa porque lo defendería con mi vida. pic.twitter.com/JTbSPeT8Qm — Àlex (@aleeexFCB) November 29, 2025

Flick’s explanation of his conversation with Raphinha

It was the second question that Flick was asked by the press during his pre-match duties, as Barcelona prepare to take on Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou. Flick backed up the version that had been reported in the local media.

“It would be a good time to win, against one of the big teams. It’s funny how that match went down. I was disappointed because we lost possession so many times, but also the bench I have to say, we had two red cards… When we scored the third goal, then Marcus got the red card, and I was discussing a lot with Marcus – he’s my friend, the most important person I have here at work and he’s part of my family. This discussion was on my mind.”

“I wanted to clear my head a bit; I didn’t want to argue. So I thought it was better to wait a bit, but maybe that was the wrong decision. But I’m fine, and ready for whatever the club brings and what the season brings. I’m very happy to be here. Maybe after a match like that, it’s normal for things to go wrong, it didn’t have to be so tight. These games affect you; you put in a lot of energy. But then I get home and relax. I wasn’t sad or thinking about other things, I’m happy here. We’re not at our peak like last year, but we have potential.”

‘We make too many mistakes’ – Hansi Flick

Further expanding on his constant calls for his side to improve both off the ball and generally, Flick asserted that his side make too many mistakes.

“We need more control. We have the quality, and we want to see it. I said it after the game. We made too many mistakes. We usually have the quality to control the game, and that’s what I’ve been missing in recent matches. I want to see that quality.”

The Barcelona manager did note that the fact that Barcelona had won La Liga last season was a factor in this year being more difficult for his side.

“We have the same pressure as last season. We already said that this year would be more difficult because everyone wants to beat the champion. We’re in first place, but we’re not at our best. And we have to get back to that level.”

The Blaugrana return to action on Tuesday night at 21:00 CEST against Atletico Madrid in La Liga. After Real Madrid’s draw with Girona, Barcelona are back at the top of the table, but face the form side in La Liga in Atletico, who have won their last seven matches.