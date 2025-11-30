Real Madrid must defeat Girona if they are to return to the top of La Liga, but before half time, they have fallen behind to the Catalan side at Montilivi.

Real Madrid have dominated possession in the opening half, but they have struggled to create chances. Kylian Mbappe had a goal ruled out for handball on the 40th minute, and soon after, Los Blancos’ misery has been compounded as Girona have scored the opening goal courtesy of Azzedine Ounahi’s thunderous strike.

There's no saving that! 😮‍💨 What a strike by Girona's Azzedine Ounahi to open the scoring against Real Madrid 🔴⚪ Presented by @sbk | 18+ | Please Gamble Responsibly pic.twitter.com/RBYQ1xum9U — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) November 30, 2025

Ounahi has been standout performer in the first half even outwith his goal, so it is a deserved moment for him. Girona have been good on the whole, so this lead can be considered as good value for them.

Real Madrid will go winless in three successive La Liga matches if they fail to turn this around. If they cannot get the victory, it would also mean that Barcelona stay top of the standings, following their win over Alaves on Saturday.