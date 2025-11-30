WATCH: Kylian Mbappe brings Real Madrid level against Girona

Real Madrid fell behind before half time against Girona, but they have now got themselves back on level terms at Montilivi.

Real Madrid dominated possession in the opening half, but they have struggled to create chances. Kylian Mbappe had a goal ruled out for handball on the 40th minute, and soon after, Los Blancos’ misery was compounded when Girona scored the opening goal courtesy of Azzedine Ounahi’s thunderous strike.

At half time, Xabi Alonso brought on Eduardo Camavinga for Arda Guler, and that allowed Real Madrid to gain better control. Their pressure on the Girona goal has now paid off, with Kylian Mbappe netting the equaliser from the penalty spot.

🚨🇪🇸 KYLIAN MBAPPE HAS EQUALIZED FOR REAL MADRID! Girona 1-1 Real Madrid.pic.twitter.com/ITnfls5dVi — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) November 30, 2025

It has been a frustrating evening for Real Madrid, so they will be delighted to have found an equalising goal. They have around 20 minutes remaining to score again, but if they do not, they will remain behind Barcelona in the La Liga table.