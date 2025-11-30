Manchester United preparing €80m offer for Real Madrid superstar

Real Madrid want to continue adding world class quality to their squad in 2026, but they could also lose a star player to the Premier League.

Over the course of the season so far, there has been rumours of discontent in the Real Madrid first team squad. Vinicius Junior, who has been linked with a move away of his own, was involved in a high-profile spat with head coach Xabi Alonso, who is also said to have irritated a number of other players – including Federico Valverde.

Valverde is alleged to have a distant relationship with Alonso, and should the former Bayer Leverkusen head coach stick around, it could mean that the Uruguay international seeks a move. If that does happen, a likely move for him would be to the Premier League, where he has a number of suitors.

One of those is Manchester United, and according to reports in England (via CaughtOffside), the Old Trafford want to repeat the past signings of Raphael Varane and Casemiro by bringing in Valverde.

Man United yet to meet Real Madrid valuation

Man United are reportedly prepared to table an offer worth €80m, although it is believed that Real Madrid’s valuation of the versatile midfielder would be in excess of €100m. It would mean that Valverde stays put for now, although it could be that the Premier League giants decide to up their proposal ahead of next summer.

Alonso has yet to find Valverde’s best role in his system, but when he does, he will surely be a nailed starter. It would make little sense for Real Madrid to consider selling, and the likelihood is that the player himself would not be interested in leaving the Bernabeu either.