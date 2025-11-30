On Sunday, La Liga oversaw its second managerial sacking of the 2025-26 season, with Levante dismissing Julian Calero from his position as head coach.

Levante, who were promoted to La Liga as Segunda champions at the end of the previous campaign, had Calero in charge since June 2024. The 55-year-old was an immensely popular figure, but the Valencia club have now confirmed his sacking, as per an official statement.

“The Levante UD Board of Directors and the Sports Management have agreed that Julián Calero will not continue as coach of the men’s first team.

“From Levante UD we want to convey our most sincere gratitude to Julián Calero and his coaching staff, made up of the physical trainer Roberto Ovejero and the goalkeeping coach Borja Montero, for their tireless dedication, absolute dedication, commitment, involvement and for restoring the illusion to Levante fans. We also wish them the best of luck in their future professional endeavours.

“Julián, you are part of the history of Levante UD and this will always be your home.”

Levante are second newly-promoted side to sack manager

Calero joins Velkjo Paunovic in being sacked by a La Liga club this season, with the 48-year-old having been sacked by Real Oviedo back in October – he would go on to be appointed as Serbia head coach a few weeks later. Calero will also hope that he can make an immediate return to management, and he will surely not be short of offers.

It would have been a painful decision for the Levante board to sack Calero, but it was necessary. After the 2-0 home defeat to Athletic Club on Saturday, they sit joint-bottom of the La Liga table after 14 matches played, and although they are only three points away from safety, their form suggested that a turnaround would not have been coming without a change.