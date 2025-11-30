MD14 of the 2025-26 La Liga season continued on Sunday with four more fixtures taking place across Spain. Real Madrid take on Girona in the late game, but prior to that, involved in action were Sevilla, Real Betis, Real Sociedad, Villarreal, Celta Vigo and Espanyol.

Real Betis claim deserved victory in heated El Gran Derbi

Sevilla 0-2 Real Betis

Real Betis made it back-to-back victories in El Gran Derbi, as they defeated Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan for the first time in over five years. They broke the deadlock on 54 minutes when Pablo Fornals robbed Batista Mendy, skipped away from a couple of challenges before slotting past Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Sergi Altimara would double the lead soon after, and despite the match being paused for fan trouble, Los Verdiblancos saw out the victory, made sweeter by Isaac Romero seeing a late red card for Sevilla. As for the standings, Betis stay with, while Los Nervionenses are 13th.

Alberto Moleiro inspires Villarreal to victory in San Sebastian

Real Sociedad 2-3 Villarreal

Villarreal are up to second in La Liga for the time being after sealing a late victory over Real Sociedad. Goals from Ayoze Perez and Alberto Moleiro had the visitors in a commanding position, although they were pegged back to 2-2 in the second half as Carlos Soler and Ander Barrenetxea struck.

However, Moleiro volleyed home his second of the afternoon in the fifth minute of stoppage time, which sparked wild scenes among the Villarreal players. The Yellow Submarine continue their excellent season with these three points, but it is a first La Liga defeat in six for La Real, who are 9th.

Espanyol stun Celta Vigo to continue fine La Liga form

Celta Vigo 0-1 Espanyol

Espanyol continue to fly high in La Liga, as they sealed a smash-and-grab victory at Balaidos. Celta Vigo controlled proceedings for vast majority of the 90 minutes, but late on, Kike Garcia’s header from a corner was spilled into his own net by goalkeeper Ionut Radu.

The result keeps Espanyol in 6th, while Celta’s second league defeat in three matches means they stay 12th.