Barcelona have an array of talent coming through the ranks at La Masia, and some have already made their way into the first team over the last couple of seasons. Marc Bernal is one of those, with the midfielder tipped to become one of the club’s standout performers in the years to come.

Bernal broke on to the scene at the start of last season, before a cruel ACL injury saw him out of action for over a year. He returned in September, although he did not make his first start until Saturday’s victory over Alaves.

Hansi Flick has been keen to ease Bernal back in at a very slow pace, as he does not want the 18-year-old to suffer another major injury. He is not the only one that wants the youngster to be protected, as Barcelona president Joan Laporta also values him highly.

As per Sport, Laporta has told Bernal that “if everything goes as we all want, one day you will be able to be captain of Barcelona”. Alongside the likes of Pedri, Gavi and Fermin Lopez, it is hoped that the teenager will be able to lead the midfielder for many years to come.

Barcelona have asked Bernal to be patient

In recent weeks, it has been reported that Bernal has been frustrated with his lack of prominence since he returned from injury, but Barcelona have made it clear to him that they do not want to take any risks with him. They turned down a number of offers in the summer, as they want to count on his services for now, but also many years to come.

Bernal should see more playing time in the coming weeks, given that he is expected to jump ahead of Marc Casado in the central midfield pecking order. He will still have Pedri and Frenkie de Jong ahead of him, but opportunities should come.