Real Madrid are now without a win in three La Liga matches, as they drew 1-1 against a resilient Girona side at Montilivi. Kylian Mbappe struck in the second half to cancel out Azzedine Ounahi’s fine opener, but despite having momentum on their side in the closing stages, Los Blancos could not find a winning goal.

As per Diario AS, head coach Xabi Alonso gave his assessment of his side’s performance against Girona, as he admitted that his players struggled in the final third.

“In the second half, above all, there was improvement. We push and create more. We had enough chances to win, but there has been a lack of accuracy. Not winning… Well, we are there, everything is very even, this is a very long season and we have to continue.”

Alonso: We have an opportunity in Bilbao

With their third draw in a row, Real Madrid have now relinquished top spot in La Liga to Barcelona, although Alonso sees Wednesday’s match against Athletic Club as a chance for redemption.

“In a season there are different phases. There were moments, especially at the beginning, when we were constant. And in the latter there are phases… Today, the second half was much better than the first, and we were able to come back. The team wanted to overcome the 1-0. But we have lacked… We had three or four quite clear chances inside the box to score the second goal and win. But we have to continue with the demands that playing for Real Madrid requires.

“Today I liked the reaction. It has not been enough, but we have been close. We must continue with the unity we have, with the necessary sufficient self-criticism. We want to win away from home, something that has touched us a lot in this calendar. On Wednesday we have an opportunity in Bilbao. We’ll see.”